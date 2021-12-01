Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Police Officer Shoots At Driver Trying To Flee Traffic Stop

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Baltimore County Police confirmed that one of their officers opened fire on a person trying to flee a traffic stop.

The officer was trying to stop the driver on the 6900 block of Blanche Road near the Fallstaff Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road. Police said the driver tried leaving the scene, repeatedly hitting an officer’s car with his SUV.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver has since been arrested. There’s no word on if he was injured in the shooting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

baltimore county police

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Fibre optic broadband

Baltimore Mayor To Use $35 Million Of Federal…

Mayor Brandon Scott said the city's long-term goal is to close the digital divide by 2030. 
01.01.70
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Baltimore County Police Officer Shoots At Driver Trying…

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
01.01.70

Gov. Larry Hogan Announces $10K In Uber Credits…

The holidays just got a lot safer thanks to Governor Larry Hogan! He announced on Tuesday $10,000 in ride share…
09.20.91
Photos
Close