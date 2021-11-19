Local
13-Year-Old Girl Shot & Killed In West Baltimore

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl dead Thursday night.

It happened on the 1300 block of North Stricker Street just after 7 p.m.. When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL-TV

