Priest Robbed & Assaulted Outside Of Church In Little Italy

Baltimore Police are looking for whoever assaulted and robbed a priest at gunpoint outside of a Little Italy church.

The attack happened just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Father Bernie Carman of St. Leo’s Roman Catholic Church said he was getting out of his car in front of the church when a man came up to him.

“(He) ran over to me and said, ‘Give me your wallet,’” Father Carman said. “I said, ‘No.’ He pulled out a gun. He kind of kept it close to him.”

Father Carman said the man then hit him on the side of the head with his gun. A woman came and stole his phone and the man took his wallet. He said he fell to the ground and hit his head on a wall outside of the church.

“I think the full effects of it are just coming through because Sunday night, all of sudden, I felt extremely tired,” Father Carman said.

This comes as the priest is waiting for a new kidney and just had surgery to prepare him for dialysis.

Father Carman said he is not upset with attackers and hopes they make better choices.

