Brian Williams Leaving MSNBC and NBC News Later This Year

Medford, MA - Television news personality Brian Williams speaks at the Edward R. Murrow Forum on Issues in Journalism at Tufts University on Monday , April 23, 2012. Photo by Matthew Healey

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

One of the leading faces of MSNBC has announced his upcoming departure.

Brian Williams, anchor of “The 11th Hour,” is stepping away from the cable news station and NBC News after his contract expires in December of this year.

He is best known for succeeding Tom Brokaw as anchor of “NBC Nightly News.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“I have been truly blessed,” Williams wrote in a memo that was obtained by The New York Times. “I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is a part of me and always will be.”

Williams moved from “NBC Nightly News” to MSNBC for “The 11th Hour” after his suspension in 2015 for overstating on “his time covering the Iraq war.”

It is not known as of right now where Williams will resurface.

 

