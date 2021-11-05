Local
The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Coming From Maryland

U.S.-NEW YORK-COVID-19-CHRISTMAS SEASON

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is coming from Maryland.

It’s the first time the tree has been picked from the state.

The 79-foot, 12-ton Norway Spruce has been donated by a family in Elkton.

It was cut on Thursday and will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.

The tree will be wrapped in 50,000 multi-colored energy efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski crystal star.

Source: WBAL-TV

