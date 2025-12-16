Baba Lumumba on Self-Ambivalence, Jeff Gallop’s Investigations, & Dr. Robinson on Black America’s Religious Landscape

Griot Baba Lumumba returns to our classroom this Tuesday morning. Baba Lumumba, based at Umoja House in Washington, D.C., consistently sparks engaging and thought-provoking discussions. This week, he will explore the ambivalence many of us feel about ourselves. Before Baba Lumumba, investigative reporter Jeff Gallop will share insights into some of his current stories. Dr. Brooks Robinson will also provide an analysis of Black America’s religious landscape.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. CT, 3 a.m. PT, and 11 a.m. BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. Participate by calling 800-450-7876, or listen live via TuneIn Radio, Alexa, or in the DMV on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. Don’t miss this opportunity for an informative and stimulating conversation about issues impacting our community. Tune in Tuesday morning, join the discussion, and expand your perspective. All our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and watch your Black Ideas come to life on the radio.

