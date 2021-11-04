Sports Betting Licenses In Limbo As State Panel Decides Not To Take Action

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

You will have to wait a little while longer to do your sports betting in Maryland.

On Wednesday, the state’s sports betting panel decided not to move forward with the first sports betting licenses.

They’re requesting applicants “submit supplemental ownership information.” But, what information is required is still unclear.

Five casinos including Horseshoe Casino, Live! Casino and Hotel and MGM National Harbor were all cleared in the first round of review. Their applications remain pending before the commission.

Marylanders approved sports betting during the 2020 election, voting 2 to 1.

The application commission plans to meet next on November 18.

Source: CBS Baltimore

