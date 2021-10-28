Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Columbia Carjacking

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Car theft - thief trying to break into the vehicle.

Source: manusapon kasosod / Getty

A 16-year-old Baltimore boy is being charged as an adult in connection to a carjacking Tuesday morning in Columbia.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road. The victim told police he was approached by two assailants with their faces partially covered.

Police said one of the assailants produced a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded the car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The victim and two other passengers got out of the car and the thieves drove off.

Officers were able to find the car nearby and arrested the 16-year-old.

The teen is facing armed carjacking, robbery, motor vehicle theft, assault and weapon violations charges.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore , crime , Howard County

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Car theft - thief trying to break into the vehicle.

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Columbia Carjacking

A 16-year-old Baltimore boy is being charged as an adult in connection to a carjacking Tuesday morning in Columbia. 
01.01.70
Controls and dashboards in the cockpit of an aircraft

Aviation Program Launched At Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

The simulator cost the district $50,000, but the Empowering Through Aviation (ETA) program is helping with training and mentorship. 
01.01.70
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Man Killed In Towson Shines Light On Growing…

There have been 47 homicides in the county this year, compared to a total of 27 people killed in 2020. 
06.15.76
Photos
Close