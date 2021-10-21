Local
HomeLocal

Man & Woman Injured In Double Shooting In Northwest Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A man and a woman have been hospitalized after a double shooting in northwest Baltimore early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the 5100 block of Linden Heights. Officers arrived to the scene to find the victims, a 25-year-old man and a woman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Both were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police Tape

Man & Woman Injured In Double Shooting In…

Both were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 
02.26.72
Job application form and pen

State Agencies Experiencing Labor Shortages, Processing Times For…

The state is working with Alorica to process these claims. The agency has processed 844,000 claims, about 97.9%, but the…
02.10.72
The ATM in the hospital

Series Of Attempted ATM Thefts Prompt Baltimore County…

The latest attempted theft happened Tuesday (October 19). 
10.14.71
Photos
Close