Man & Woman Injured In Double Shooting In Northwest Baltimore

A man and a woman have been hospitalized after a double shooting in northwest Baltimore early Thursday morning.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the 5100 block of Linden Heights. Officers arrived to the scene to find the victims, a 25-year-old man and a woman.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Both were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.