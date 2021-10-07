Boston Suburb Awards $11M To Black Firefighter 11 Years After He ‘Complained About Racism’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Brookline, a town adjacent to Boston, is saying “I’m sorry for my white supremacist ways” with its wallet after awarding a Black firefighter $11 million to settle a six-year-old lawsuit over an 11-year-old racist altercation. But, according to members of the committee, the town’s history of maintaining a culture of racism goes far deeper than one incident.

According to the Boston Globe, Brookline Town Meeting voted overwhelmingly, but not unanimously, to approve the settlement for Gerald Alston, who filed the lawsuit against the town in 2015 citing a voicemail from 2010 he received from his then-commander which contained the n-word. The exact contents of the voicemail are unclear, but what is clear is the voicemail itself wasn’t the only issue.

MORE: Profiles Of Courage: The Rich History Of African American Firefighters

According to WickedLocal.com, the fire department’s Select Board suspended Alston’s superior for two weeks following the incident but the department promoted him several times later on because, apparently, racial slurs have an expiration date Black people are unaware of.

Beyond that, Alston’s suit alleged that he was subjected to retaliation and more instances of workplace racism within the department. He said that hostility took a toll on his mental health, which led to him being placed on extended leave before the Select Board voted to fire him in 2016.

The Supreme Judicial Court was having none of that white power-ish nonsense and in April, it concluded that Brookline’s handling of Alston’s complaints was “woefully deficient and insensitive,” and, for the first time, the court authorized the Civil Service Commission—which ordered in 2019 that Alston be reinstated with back pay—to “consider discriminatory work practices and the harshness of the environment that employees must work within when reviewing a municipality’s decision to fire someone,” according to the Globe.

“The commission may find that the employer is responsible for the intolerable workplace conditions, including racist and retaliatory acts, that have rendered the employee unfit to perform his or her duties and resulted in the employee’s discharge, and therefore the employee’s unfitness is not just cause for his or her termination,” the court stated in its ruling.

Anyway, back to the lawsuit.

After more than three hours of heated debate, mostly over the price tag on Alston’s settlement, town meeting members voted 186-28 to pay $11 million, a number that was negotiated by Alston’s legal team in September, but also a number some thought was far too high.

Select Board member Gil Hoy proposed to lower the settlement all the way down to $2.5 million. When that didn’t work out, Hoy proposed $4 million, and then $6 million.

“Racism has no place in Brookline,” Hoy said. “But I don’t see how an $11 million settlement could be appropriate or fair in relation to the merits of the case that remains, and the town’s other important needs, or be particularly meaningful in fighting against racism.”

Oh, I don’t know, Hoy—seems to me that turning the town’s pockets inside out might do more to make people in power think twice before being racist or dismissing racism than a typical “Racism has no place in Brookline, but…” mentality. Either way, the majority of Select Board and advisory committee members agreed that the amount already negotiated would stand.

“If the $6 million settlement passes, we have no settlement, we are going to trial,” advisory committee member Chi Chi Wu said. “The fact that the town allowed Alston to be ostracized, isolated, marginalized because he complained about racism, is at the very heart of this case. If the incident itself had been properly dealt with, we would not have this stunningly awful case.”

Town Meeting member Kimberley Richardson said it’s time for Brookline to stop ‘hiding from the truth’ of its continued racism.

“The truth is, the Town of Brookline is most definitely a racist town,” Richardson said. “I think this is difficult for you to hear, but it shouldn’t be. The town discriminated against Gerald Alston, the town retaliated against Gerald Alston, the town caused Gerald Alston emotional distress, and now the town needs to do the right thing.”

Of course, it appears that some in the town are still salty about having to fork over all that money, because, according to the settlement agreement, the settlement requires Alston to resign as a Brookline firefighter and not seek or accept future employment in the town.

Listen: $11 million and all he has to do is never work in the racist town again?

Uh…bye.

5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 1. Black Sleeping Car Porters Union Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Colored National Labor Union Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. National Domestic Worker's Union Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. American League of Colored Laborers Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers’ Rights 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights [caption id="attachment_4201064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty[/caption] Most people know about labor unions, but few know what they do. Labor unions help employees push for better working conditions within a workplace, which might include improving wages, hours, and safety policies. Labor unions then help workers bargain for a legally binding contract that will hold their employers accountable for implementing said changes. Sounds simple right? Well, historically, that hasn't always been the case, especially for Black Americans. Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop" right at the height of the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike in 1968. On April 3 that year, 1,300 sanitation workers organized a massive strike against the city, demanding better safety conditions, livable wages, and union recognition. “We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King said to the fearless sanitation employees as they stood in the crowd. “Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We've got to see it through. And when we have our march, you need to be there. Be concerned about your brother. You may not be on strike. But either we go up together, or we go down together.” The workers were protesting the shocking deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage sanitation truck. The movement was led in part by a former Black sanitation worker named Thomas Oliver Jones. As the president of the local 1733 chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Jones helped the group fight for their rights. After a series of stikes and contentious run-ins with state police officials, the City Council finally recognized the union and guaranteed better wages on April 16. The event undoubtedly served as a turning point for civil rights in Black America. Thankfully today, things have changed. According to a study conducted by CEPR, 14.1 percent of Black workers are unionized in 2015. On average, Black union workers earn 16.4 percent higher wages than Black non-union workers. But the work to increase this number continues. The study notes that "unionization rates for Black workers have declined across all sectors, but the decline has been especially steep for manufacturing (from 42.3 percent in 1983 to 13.3 percent in 2015)." This labor day, it's important for us to reflect on how far we've come. For Black Americans in particular, we have a storied history of fighting tooth and nail for our freedom not only to live but work in the United States. Many African American-led labor unions have helped the community throughout history gain access to the freedoms we deserve. We would be remiss if we did not give them their flowers during this holiday celebration. Let's take a look back at history.

Boston Suburb Awards $11M To Black Firefighter 11 Years After He ‘Complained About Racism’ was originally published on newsone.com