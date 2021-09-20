Local
HomeLocal

31-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In West Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 2000 block of Ruxton Ave just before 4:30 p.m.. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 31-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She later died at a nearby hospital.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Four Young People Hurt In East Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

31-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times…

Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.
09.20.21

Nearly 15,000 Drivers Have Been Overcharged at MD…

The MDTA maintains that the overbiling happened during the department's system transition in response to COVID-19. More inside.
09.18.21
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

6 People Shot, 2 Killed In Baltimore Shootings…

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers. 
09.17.21
Photos
Close