31-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In West Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 2000 block of Ruxton Ave just before 4:30 p.m.. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 31-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She later died at a nearby hospital.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

