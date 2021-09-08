Local
Teen Shot In The Head By Stray Bullet In Northwest Baltimore

Gun and bullets

Source: Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty

A 16-year-old is expected to be okay after being shot in the head.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 3700 block of Belle Avenue. Officials said the teen was exiting a car with his dad when he felt a sharp pain in the back of his head. The victim’s father took him to an urgent care center where doctors found a bullet just under the skin of his skull.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injury is described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the teen was hit by a stray bullet and was not the intended target.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: WBAL 

Baltimore , crime

