Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Police Officer Convicted Of Rape, Assault

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Anthony Westerman

Source: Baltimore County Police / Baltimore County Police

A Baltimore County Police officer will be sentenced in the fall after he was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault.

Both charges stem from two incidents. In October 2017, Anthony Westerman was at the bar with a 22-year-old woman when he called an Uber to take them back to his house. Once there, he forced himself on top of the victim who said she was not conscious at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Two years later, Westerman led another woman to a secluded part of a Baltimore County bar, put his hand on her waist and started kissing her without her consent.

The victim in the 2017 incident didn’t come forward until she learned about other incidents two years later.

Westerman began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013. He’s currently suspended without pay.

Source: CBS Baltimore

baltimore county police , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Gov. Hogan Calling On Approval Of Vaccines For…

The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, but Gov. Hogan wants the federal government to go a step further. 
08.24.21
Anthony Westerman

Baltimore County Police Officer Convicted Of Rape, Assault

Westerman began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013. He's currently suspended without pay. 
08.24.21
Midsection Of Criminal Holding Knife In Prison

Two People Stabbed Near Elementary School In Baltimore…

There is no word on their conditions at this time. 
08.23.21
Photos
Close