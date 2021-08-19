Why Donating To The Red Cross To Help Haiti Is So Problematic

Anyone who has a heart is likely wondering how they can help the people of Haiti recover from the devastating natural disaster the nation suffered last Saturday. The problem is many of us just don’t know which organizations to donate to—or rather, which ones not to give their money to.
One organization that keeps popping up on the “do not donate” list is the American Red Cross, which has an unflattering history with Haiti and its “efforts” to provide relief to the nation through donations raised after it had been rocked by massive earthquakes and hurricanes.
In 2015, NPR and ProPublica published an investigative report that found the Red Cross raised close to $500 million for relief efforts in Haiti after the Caribbean nation suffered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 100,000 people. The only problem? Nobody in Haiti appeared to have any idea where all that money went. According to the report, the Red Cross boasted that it had provided homes to more than 130,000 people who were displaced by the earthquake, but the number of permanent homes investigators found the charity had actually built is six.
MORE: Wyclef Asks People To Help Haiti After ‘Another Earthquake’: Here’s How To Do Your Part
“Five hundred million in Haiti is a lot of money,” Jean-Max Bellerive, who was Haiti’s prime minister until 2011, said, according to NPR. “I’m not a big mathematician, but I can make some additions. It doesn’t add up for me.”
The report also noted that on the Red Cross’ website and in its press releases, the organization claimed the money went to help 4.5 million Haitians get “back on their feet,” but Bellerive responded to that saying, “No, no, not possible, we don’t have that population in the area affected by the earthquake.”
“4.5 million was 100 percent of the urban area in 2010,” he continued. “One hundred percent. It would mean the American Red Cross would have served entire cities of Haiti.”
The Red Cross disputed the findings of the report and any allegations that it had mismanaged the funds it raised. The organization even provided a breakdown of how the money was spent claiming around $148.5 million was spent in the first six months after the earthquake to provide food, water, medical care and emergency shelter for citizens.
So, at the very least, we know there’s a lot of ambiguity and uncertainty regarding the Red Cross’ track record for using donations to help the people of Haiti, and now that the nation has suffered another massive earthquake, the attitude of many people is simple: We shouldn’t be taking any chances this time around.
Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to donating to the Red Cross—and many of those options come out of Haiti itself.
NewsOne has already published a number of sources and advice on best practices when it comes to donating to Haiti including a list of charitable resources that was provided by the Haitian Education & Leadership Program following Hurricane Matthew, which devastated the nation in 2016. The Haiti Advocacy Working Group (HAWG) also put together a list of best practices for giving money to the region after Hurricane Matthew.
There are other Haiti-based organizations such as Fonkoze, HaitiOne, and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund that are urging people to aid them in relief efforts.
There are many ways to help. We just need to know that the funds we donate are being used to do just that.
SEE ALSO:
After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For U.S. To Take More Refugees
U.S. Tells Haitians To ‘Not Come To The United States’ After President’s Assassination
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
1.Source:Getty 1 of 85
2.Source:Getty 2 of 85
3.Source:Getty 3 of 85
4.Source:Getty 4 of 85
5.Source:Getty 5 of 85
6.Source:Getty 6 of 85
7.Source:Getty 7 of 85
8.Source:Getty 8 of 85
9.Source:Getty 9 of 85
10.Source:Getty 10 of 85
11.Source:Getty 11 of 85
12.Source:Getty 12 of 85
13.Source:Getty 13 of 85
14.Source:Getty 14 of 85
15.Source:Getty 15 of 85
16.Source:Getty 16 of 85
17.Source:Getty 17 of 85
18.Source:Getty 18 of 85
19.Source:Getty 19 of 85
20.Source:Getty 20 of 85
21.Source:Getty 21 of 85
22.Source:Getty 22 of 85
23.Source:Getty 23 of 85
24.Source:Getty 24 of 85
25.Source:Getty 25 of 85
26.Source:Getty 26 of 85
27.Source:Getty 27 of 85
28.Source:Getty 28 of 85
29.Source:Getty 29 of 85
30.Source:Getty 30 of 85
31.Source:Getty 31 of 85
32.Source:Getty 32 of 85
33.Source:Getty 33 of 85
34.Source:Getty 34 of 85
35.Source:Getty 35 of 85
36.Source:Getty 36 of 85
37.Source:Getty 37 of 85
38.Source:Getty 38 of 85
39.Source:Getty 39 of 85
40.Source:Getty 40 of 85
41.Source:Getty 41 of 85
42.Source:Getty 42 of 85
43.Source:Getty 43 of 85
44.Source:Getty 44 of 85
45.Source:Getty 45 of 85
46.Source:Getty 46 of 85
47.Source:Getty 47 of 85
48.Source:Getty 48 of 85
49.Source:Getty 49 of 85
50.Source:Getty 50 of 85
51.Source:Getty 51 of 85
52.Source:Getty 52 of 85
53.Source:Getty 53 of 85
54.Source:Getty 54 of 85
55.Source:Getty 55 of 85
56.Source:Getty 56 of 85
57.Source:Getty 57 of 85
58.Source:Getty 58 of 85
59.Source:Getty 59 of 85
60.Source:Getty 60 of 85
61.Source:Getty 61 of 85
62.Source:Getty 62 of 85
63.Source:Getty 63 of 85
64.Source:Getty 64 of 85
65.Source:Getty 65 of 85
66.Source:Getty 66 of 85
67.Source:Getty 67 of 85
68.Source:Getty 68 of 85
69.Source:Getty 69 of 85
70.Source:Getty 70 of 85
71.Source:Getty 71 of 85
72.Source:Getty 72 of 85
73.Source:Getty 73 of 85
74.Source:Getty 74 of 85
75.Source:Getty 75 of 85
76.Source:Getty 76 of 85
77.Source:Getty 77 of 85
78.Source:Getty 78 of 85
79.Source:Getty 79 of 85
80.Source:Getty 80 of 85
81.Source:Getty 81 of 85
82.Source:Getty 82 of 85
83.Source:Getty 83 of 85
84.Source:Getty 84 of 85
85.Source:Getty 85 of 85
Why Donating To The Red Cross To Help Haiti Is So Problematic was originally published on newsone.com