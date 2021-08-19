Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Connection To Murder Of 15-Year-Old Teen

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore police are asking for your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo.

Portillo was shot and killed near East Baltimore Street at North Highland Avenue on August 17 just after 1:30 p.m..

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Source: CBS Baltimore

