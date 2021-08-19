Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Connection To Murder Of 15-Year-Old Teen

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Baltimore police are asking for your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo.

Portillo was shot and killed near East Baltimore Street at North Highland Avenue on August 17 just after 1:30 p.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: 15-Year-Old Killed In West Baltimore, Police Searching For Answers

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Connection…

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.
08.19.21
Doctor holding a COVID-19 vaccine,illustration for the new coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland Mandating Vaccines Or Regular Testing For Hospital…

Hospitalizations are almost 5 times what they were a month ago.
08.19.21
A School Vaccination Event As Covid-19 Cases Among Children Grow

State Health Officials Calling On Employers To Require…

State health officials said they are not considering any widespread mandates, but they're urging businesses to take charge. 
08.18.21
Photos
Close