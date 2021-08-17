Local
HomeLocal

15-Year-Old Killed In West Baltimore, Police Searching For Answers

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Baltimore Police are searching for answers following the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Edmondson Village. She died at Shock Trauma over the weekend after fighting for her life for several days.

Police said 15-year-old Ja’Nyi Weeden was shot on August 10 along Gelston Drive. She was reportedly among a crowd of people at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Detectives are asking anyone with information in Weeden’s murder to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Man Shot & Killed Outside Of Hospital In West Baltimore

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US Census Form

Maryland Population Up 7% But Baltimore City Lost…

The Census helps determine how federal funds are spent on things like education, infrastructure and health care.
08.17.21
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

15-Year-Old Killed In West Baltimore, Police Searching For…

She was reportedly among a crowd of people at the time. 
08.17.21
Coronavirus Breaking News

Coronavirus State of Emergency Expires In Maryland Despite…

This all comes as COVD-19 cases in Maryland spike due to the Delta variant.
08.16.21
Photos
Close