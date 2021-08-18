Local
State Health Officials Calling On Employers To Require COVID-19 Vaccine

A School Vaccination Event As Covid-19 Cases Among Children Grow

Maryland’s top health officials are calling on all employers in the state to require COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes as the Delta variant continues to spread among the unvaccinated. It now accounts for nearly 99% of all new cases nationwide.

“What we really need is for employers to take charge,” said Maryland Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader.

State health officials said they are not considering any widespread mandates, but they’re urging businesses to take charge.

“They have the ability to do that and it is disappointing that more haven’t done that and are basically saying you know well we prefer government control,” said Schrader.

Right now in Maryland, 60% of the population is fully vaccinated and 66% of all those 12 and up have received their first dose.

