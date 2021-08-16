Local
Coronavirus State of Emergency Expires In Maryland Despite Pleas From Democrats

Maryland’s coronavirus state of emergency protections have expired despite desperate pleas from some Democrats who wrote to Gov. Larry Hogan saying it’s still needed.

The state of emergency kept the Maryland National Guard activated and allowed the governor to call for a statewide mask mandate if necessary. It also allowed doctors and nurses to practice with expired or out-of-state licenses and drivers to drive around with expired licenses.

The eviction moratorium also expired placing thousands of residents at risk of being evicted from their homes.

This all comes as COVD-19 cases in Maryland spike due to the Delta variant. In Baltimore City, infections are up 656% in the past month. The biggest increase in positivity during that period is in ZIP codes 21223 and 21230.

