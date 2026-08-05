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Maryland health officials have confirmed a new measles case involving a resident who may have exposed others on the upper Eastern Shore.

The Maryland Department of Health announced the case Tuesday but did not release details about the infected person, citing privacy concerns.

Officials said anyone who visited the emergency room at ChristianaCare Union Hospital, located at 106 Bow Street in Elkton, between 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. may have been exposed. Contact tracing is underway to identify and notify people who were potentially affected.

Maryland has now reported 13 measles cases in 2026.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain airborne for up to two hours after the person leaves an area.

Symptoms usually begin with a fever above 101 degrees, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A red rash typically appears on the face one to four days later before spreading across the body. Symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure.

Health officials are urging anyone who may have been exposed to monitor for symptoms for 21 days. Those who develop symptoms should avoid school, work, child care and public places and contact a healthcare provider before visiting a medical facility.

People who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered protected. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should contact a healthcare provider or local health department to discuss possible post-exposure treatment.

Maryland Confirms 13th Measles Case of 2026 was originally published on 92q.com