15-Year-Old Shot In West Baltimore, In Critical Condition

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in West Baltimore.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of West Saratoga Street. Officials responded to the scene where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
