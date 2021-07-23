Local
HomeLocal

New Law Cracks Down On Illegal Dumping In Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Dumpster Dog Is Rescued With Moments To Spare

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

There’s a new law on the books that aims to cut down on illegal dumping in Baltimore.

There are warning signs against it already, but that hasn’t stopped the problem.

“We know this is a crime that affects every neighborhood in Baltimore,” Councilman Zeke Cohen said. “But it disproportionately impacts disadvantaged, low-income communities.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the Department of Public Works, there’s an estimated 10,000 tons of waste illegally dumped each year.

Now anyone who dumps their trash where it doesn’t belong can be fined $1,000.

The best way to get rid of waste you don’t want is to call 311.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Dumpster Dog Is Rescued With Moments To Spare
New Law Cracks Down On Illegal Dumping In…

According to the Department of Public Works, there's an estimated 10,000 tons of waste illegally dumped each year.
07.23.21
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
$525K Settlement Awarded To Victim Wrongly Sent To…

Robert Johnson was in prison for 4 years. He said officers Jemell Rayam and Momodu Gondo planted a gun on…
07.22.21
Police Tape
Elderly Man Shot & Killed While Trying To…

Investigators said Vaseles Nettles was trying to retrieve his stolen scooter Monday evening when he was shot in the head.
07.21.21
Photos
Close