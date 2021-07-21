Local
Police Searching For Driver Behind Dundalk Hit-And-Run That Killed 16-Year-Old Girl

Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Baltimore County Police is asking for your help to track down the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Dundalk.

It happened just after midnight Monday morning. Police said 16-year-old Jayden Baldree was riding a bike along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore street when a driver of a 2005 Acura traveling in the same lane struck her from behind and then took off.

Investigators found the Acura at a nearby intersection unoccupied with its tags removed.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for the $2,000 reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Dundalk

Police Tape
