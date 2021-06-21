Local
Plastic Bag Ban Postponed In Baltimore City Until October

A stack of plastic carrier bags next to a reusable shopping bag

Source: Richard Drury / Getty

A plastic bag ban that was scheduled to start in July in Baltimore City has now been pushed back.

The ban will now take effect in October. Once it does, businesses will not be able to distribute plastic bags at check out.

Any other bags distributed will require a 5 cent surcharge.

To help with the transition, over the next few months, Baltimore’s Office of Sustainability will distribute reusable bags to residents who need them.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: Baltimore’s Plastic Bag Ban Postponed Due To COVID-19

Photos
