Baltimore’s Plastic Bag Ban Postponed Due To COVID-19

A plastic bag ban that was set to take effect next week in Baltimore has now been postponed due to COVID-19.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order delaying the ban for six months. The ban will now take effect on July 9, but it could be further delayed.

“I am fully committed to making Baltimore a more sustainable and environmentally aware city, and enacting the plastic bag ban is one important step toward that goal,” Scott said in a statement. “However, as we continue to face the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, it’s clear that we need more time to get the implementation of this ban right for our businesses and residents.”

Former Mayor Jack Young signed the ban into law in January 2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

