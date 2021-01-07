Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore’s Plastic Bag Ban Postponed Due To COVID-19

Generic picture of groceries. 13 October 2005. AGE NEWS. Photo by WAYNE TAYLOR.

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A plastic bag ban that was set to take effect next week in Baltimore has now been postponed due to COVID-19.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order delaying the ban for six months. The ban will now take effect on July 9, but it could be further delayed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I am fully committed to making Baltimore a more sustainable and environmentally aware city, and enacting the plastic bag ban is one important step toward that goal,” Scott said in a statement. “However, as we continue to face the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, it’s clear that we need more time to get the implementation of this ban right for our businesses and residents.”

Former Mayor Jack Young signed the ban into law in January 2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Generic picture of groceries. 13 October 2005. AGE NEWS. Photo by WAYNE TAYLOR.
Baltimore’s Plastic Bag Ban Postponed Due To COVID-19

Former Mayor Jack Young signed the ban into law in January 2020. 
01.07.21
Hogan holds press briefing about vaccine distribution in Maryland
Gov. Hogan Announces Update To Vaccination Priority Groups

Health officials expect to enter the next phase by the end of January. 
01.06.21
Yellow caution tape closeup, outdoors at night
Man & Woman Injured In West Baltimore Double…

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. 
01.06.21
Photos
Close