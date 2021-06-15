City Of Baltimore Slapped With Class Action Lawsuit Over ADA Noncompliance

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Baltimore is being sued over noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and now Mayor Brandon Scott is responding by assembling a multi-agency task force.

“My administration has inherited a host of longstanding challenges that we are committed to addressing with a true equity approach. It’s long past time for leaders to commit to building a more accessible Baltimore that values our neighbors with disabilities and creates pathways for them to thrive,” said Mayor Scott.

The class action lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of the people with mobility disabilities who work, live and visit in Baltimore. It alleges that Baltimore’s pedestrian right of way is inaccessible to people with disabilities. They’re asking the court to grant injunctive relief, damages and attorney fees.

The mayor’s multi-agency task force involves the Department of Transportation which will develop a remediation plan and a timetable. The task force will provide an update later this summer.

Source: CBS Baltimore

