Local
HomeLocal

New Details Reveal 5 Suspects Involved In Efraim Gordon’s Murder

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Charging documents are giving insight into the murder of Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Details from the documents reveal that there were a total of 5 people involved.  Baltimore City Police announced on Friday that 3 teenagers were arrested for his murder.

They included William Clinton III, 18 and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old. They’re all being held without bond.

Clinton is scheduled to be indicted on June 8. Officials have not confirmed if the two other suspects have been caught yet.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police Tape
New Details Reveal 5 Suspects Involved In Efraim…

Baltimore City Police announced on Friday that 3 teenagers were arrested for his murder.
06.08.21
NFL Season -2000
Former Ravens Coach & Giants Head Coach Jim…

The former New York Giants coach was named coach of the year In 1997, leading the team to the Super…
06.08.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
3 Men Shot In Pair Of Fells Point…

In response, police said they are stepping up their patrols in the area. 
06.07.21
Photos
Close