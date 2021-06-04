Members Of Baltimore Gang Indicted, Allegedly Involved In More Than 40 Murders & Attempted Murders

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Fifteen members of a violent street gang have been indicted on charges of racketeering, drug trafficking and more. Federal prosecutors said some of the members are allegedly responsible for more than 40 murders and attempted murders.

They announced the indictment on Thursday. Authorities said the Triple C gang, which stands for Cruddy Conniving Crutballs, terrorized several East Baltimore neighborhoods. Some of the suspects are connected to at least 18 murders and 27 attempted murders.

“This gang’s enterprise relied on extreme violence, to control their territory to support their drug business, and some intimidate witnesses to prevent them from cooperating with law enforcement,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This business was built on violence, murders and shootings of rival gang members and drug dealers, a contract killing in exchange for money.”

Although there are various charges on the indictment, all of the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Source: CBS Baltimore

