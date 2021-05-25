Local
Baltimore-Washington Region Ranks High For Casino Gambling According To New Report

Generic poker machines, 30 September 2003.

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A new report puts the Baltimore-Washington region close to the top for casino gambling.

According to the report from the American Gaming Association, the Baltimore-Washington region ranks third on their gaming list behind Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

The total commercial casino gaming revenue in 2020 was $1.23 billion, the report said. That was down 30% from 2019’s revenue which could be due in part to the fact that Maryland’s casinos closed from three months during the pandemic.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County and Live Casino and Hotel were the two highest-grossing commercial casinos outside of Nevada last year.

Source: WBAL-TV

