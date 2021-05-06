Local
HomeLocal

$30K Reward Being Offered For Information About Shooting Of Man Visiting Baltimore From Israel

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A $30,000 reward is up for grabs for information in the fatal shooting of Efraim Gordon.

Police are calling it a robbery gone bad. Gordon was visiting Baltimore from Israel for a cousin’s wedding at the time of his death.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He was gunned down on the steps of his aunt and uncle’s home on the 3700 block of Ford’s Lane in the early morning hours of May 3. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

“Nothing was stolen. He had his watch, his passport, his ID, his bag of money” said Ella Gordon, his sister.

Police are not investigating this as a hate crime, but they said they are not ruling anything out.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police Tape
$30K Reward Being Offered For Information About Shooting…

Police are not investigating this as a hate crime, but they said they are not ruling anything out. 
05.06.21
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene
Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2…

Gov. Larry Hogan has condemned the attack, saying he was outraged to learn about it. 
05.05.21
Woman receives a dose of the COVID19 Vaccine at Fira...
Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available At All Maryland…

You no longer have to pre-register to get a vaccine at the mass vaccination sites in Maryland.
05.05.21
Photos
Close