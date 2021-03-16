REPORT: LeBron James Joining the Boston Red Sox as Part-Owner!

LeBron James has already proven himself to be successful in basketball, acting and in the community. Now, he is gearing for his next act – sports team ownership.

He is reportedly set to become a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, according to The Boston Globe.

From NBC10 Boston:

The Los Angeles Laker is joining Fenway Sports Group as a partner, along with the private investment group RedBird Capital Partners and James’ business partner Maverick Carter, a source told the Globe. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Fenway Sports Group to confirm the report, which said the moves would need to be approved by Major League Baseball.

Bleacher Report also took to its Twitter page to reveal news on LeBron’s move, along with business partner Maverick Carter, to join the Red Sox’s organization.

LeBron is set to become part owner of the Red Sox pending MLB approval, per @MikeSilvermanBB He and Mav Carter joined Fenway Sports Group as partners, making them the first Black partners in FSG history 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kCt7NRTLMD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2021

LeBron is no stranger to sports ownership as he already has “a stake in the English soccer team Liverpool Football Club, whose majority owner is Fenway Sports Group.

This new partnership with the Red Sox will add to the relationship with the NBA superstar.

Both LeBron and the Red Sox know a thing or two about ending championship drought. The Red Sox was finally able to win a World Series in 2004 for the first time since 1918 and have since won three more times, while LeBron was able to bring Cleveland a title in 2016 with the Cavaliers during his second time with the team after the city went through a fifty-plus year title drought.

LeBron already has a full schedule for 2021. In addition to projects related to his LeBron James Family Foundation, he is set to star in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ which is set to be released this year.

With a baseball team that has a winning record, LeBron is only adding to already impressive history.

