House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George Floyd [VIDEO]

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death that was watched in real time, 8 minutes and 46 seconds, on social media as Chauvin kneeled on George Floyds neck while he was pleading that he couldn’t breath while asking for his before he took his last breath, a breath of change has been reported as The House on Wednesday passed The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a police reform bill that would ban chokeholds and overhaul qualified immunity protections for officers.

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens wasn’t for the bill taking to his social media to say this if the bill were to pass “This will destroy public safety.” “We haven’t done anything to earn this type of distrust.” “This will push good law enforcement out of the business.”

