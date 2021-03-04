Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Lawmakers Considering Bill To Allow Beer, Wine In Grocery Stores

Generic green beer bottles, 2 February 2006. AFR Picture by JIM RICE

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A new bill would make it easier for shoppers to grab beer and wine with the essentials.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation to allow grocery stores in the state to sell beer and wine.

In order for a store to qualify for a liquor license under the bill, they would be required to meet a number of criteria including offering a full line of food products and being located in priority funding areas. Smaller markets and bodegas under 6,000 square feet would not qualify.

If approved, the bill would take effect July 1.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

beer , Maryland , wine

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Generic green beer bottles, 2 February 2006. AFR Picture by JIM RICE
Maryland Lawmakers Considering Bill To Allow Beer, Wine…

If approved, the bill would take effect July 1.
03.04.21
Crime scene tape and gun on wooden background
Teen Shot At Intersection Of Mount Royal Avenue,…

Investigators believe a 17-year-old shot on Tuesday was targeted.
03.03.21
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
Maryland To Get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine…

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is 85% effective against severe illness and is the first single-dose vaccine.
03.02.21
Photos
Close