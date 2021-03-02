Local
Maryland To Get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Doses This Week

Maryland is expected to get nearly 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is 85% effective against severe illness and is the first single-dose vaccine.

It can be refrigerated at normal temperatures for up to three months.

In trials, it was 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Johnson & Johnson plans to deliver more than 20 million doses by the end of March, and 100 million by the end of June.

According to the CDC, only 7.5% of Americans have received both doses of the other approved vaccines, by Pfizer and Moderna.

