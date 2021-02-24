Update on the breaking news yesterday was that 45 year PGA great Tiger Woods was involved in a serious single car accident that required authorities to use the jaws of life to remove him from the vehicle near Los Angeles Tuesday morning shortly after 7:00 am. The police officer at he scene said that Tiger Woods was very lucid and calm while he was trapped in the vehicle. Tiger Woods after being freed from the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital and was taken into surgery. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it was “nothing short of a miracle” that Tiger Woods was alive.

Tiger Woods was on his way to a shoot with Golf Digest and Golf TV when the crash happened.

The update on Tiger Woods condition is that he has serious injuries in both legs, in one leg he has a compound fracture and in the other a shattered ankle, there is also a vascular issue regarding these injuries. Tiger Woods initial surgeries was to get him stable from his injuries. It is also being reported that Tiger Woods has a long road to recovery from these injuries which are going to require multiple surgeries.

We will be keeping Tiger Woods uplifted in our prayers for healing.

Tiger Woods Has Serious Injuries To Both Legs Including a Shattered Ankle

