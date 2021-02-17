New Bill Proposes Legalizing Marijuana, Expunging Convictions In Maryland

A new bill would legalize marijuana in the state of Maryland.

If House Bill 32 were to become law, four ounces of possession for those 21 years old and older would be legal.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Jazz Lewis, is also proposing expungement and release for possession and cultivation of legal amounts. He’s also looking to ensure social equity in communities hit hardest by criminalization.

Many states have already legalized or decriminalized possession. Just south of Maryland in Washington, D.C., growing and personal possession of small amounts is legal. Virginia’s legislature also passed legalization bills this month.

