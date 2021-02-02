Local
Old Bay Hot Sauce Back In Stores

Old Bay hot sauce has returned to store shelves one year after its debut.

“When you love something so much, you make it permanent,” McCormick & Co. Inc. said in a statement. “The new Chesapeake staple is perfect for dishes of all sorts — wings, chili, burgers, bloody Marys, crab dip and more.”

You can check where to find the hot sauce near you here or you can buy it online by clicking here.

See Also: Old Bay Hot Sauce Sells Out in 1 Hour, McCormick Promises to Restock

