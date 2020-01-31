Old Bay Hot Sauce Sells Out in 1 Hour, McCormick Promises to Restock

There’s a new way to enjoy Old Bay.
McCormick, the parent company of the seasoning blend, released an Old Bay hot sauce this week. It’s described as having the iconic flavor of Old Bay, tangy, with a kick of heat.
The sauce sold out in about an hour on Wednesday. Even celebrities like Mindy Kaling couldn’t get her hands on it.
The company is planning to restock early February. There are plans for the hot sauce to be sold in stores.
If you can’t wait, you can find the hot sauce on eBay, where sellers are offering 10-ounce bottles for $45-$50 a piece. The suggested retail price of one bottle is $3.49. Re-sellers are listing larger bottles for anywhere from $100-$300 dollars.
