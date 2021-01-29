Local
Home

Apply For The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Junior State’s Attorney Summer Program

Baltimore City State's Attorney Junior State's Attorney Program

Source: Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office / Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office


Applications are now being accepted for the Junior State’s Attorney Program for summer 2021.

Junior SA provides an enjoyable, hands-on, learning experience for Baltimore City rising 9th grade students. Participants will explore criminal justice careers while engaging in discussions pertaining to civics, law, and current events. The program includes visits to Baltimore City’s top government institutions as well as a mock trial.

For more information and to apply, click here.

 

Apply For The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Junior State’s Attorney Summer Program  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
FBI Talked To Det. Suiter Before His Death…

According to The Baltimore Sun, weeks before Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter was shot to death, FBI agents pulled him…
01.29.21
Mayor Brandon Scott Lifts 10PM Curfew For Bars…

Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted on Friday morning, “In alignment with the State’s curfew mandate, restaurants and bars in Baltimore will…
01.29.21
Person in the snowy park
Snow Possible Between Sunday Morning & Monday Night

Some locations could have to do some shoveling.
01.29.21
Photos
Close