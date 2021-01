In case you missed it last night (January 19), you can watch our Minorities & Mental Health: New Year, New You forum below.

92Q’s Persia Nicole was the host.

Panelists included:

Tanya Gibson

Supreme Fitness

Andrew Solice

Mortgage Loan Originator

All Financial Services, LLC

Kimberly Rice

JS Realty

Ms. Brunson Credit Queen

Certified Credit Counselor

Certified Financial Educator

Jennifer Evans, LMSW

Sheppard Pratt

Marissa Edwards, PhD

Sheppard Pratt

