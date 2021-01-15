Maryland To Move Into Phase 1B Of Its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Starting Monday

Maryland will move to Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan starting Monday.

Gov. Larry Hogan making that announcement on Thursday during a press conference.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Phase 1B includes all Marylanders aged 75 or older, those in assisted living and similar facilities, teachers, daycare providers, high-risk people behind bars and people involved in continuity of government.

To date, 178,415 Marylanders have gotten the first dose of the vaccine, while 15,840 have gotten a second dose.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: