Baltimore Judge Denies Request To Overturn City’s Indoor Dining Ban

A Baltimore judge struck down a lawsuit Thursday that would have overturned Baltimore city’s dining ban.

In-person dining at city restaurants have been shut down for more than a month. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the ban on his first full day in office in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, the Restaurant Association of Maryland said it was disappointed by the decision.

“Not only are we disappointed in the judge’s ruling, but also in what appears to be an impossible standard to meet in order for restaurants to reopen in Baltimore City,” Restaurant Association of Maryland President and CEO Marshall Weston said. “The models being used to make decisions are not based on actual events or data and are only mathematical exercises as to what might happen. In the meantime, people will continue to leave the city to dine in restaurants located in other counties and I suspect that many restaurant owners are now considering the same.”

In another statement, Mayor Scott praised the decision saying it was “fundamentally about the health and safety of Baltimoreans.”

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, said she meets with Mayor Scott weekly about current bans and said she will address in-person dining with him on Friday.

