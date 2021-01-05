Local
Baltimore Mayor To Make Announcement About City’s COVID Restrictions Friday

Mayor Brandon Scott in Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he will be reviewing COVID-19 data this week.

During a Tuesday press conference, he said restrictions and resident actions have slowed the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

He’s expected to make an announcement regarding restrictions on Friday (Jan. 8).

As of Tuesday, Baltimore reported a total of 32,689 positive coronavirus cases. The ICU is at 87% capacity. The city is also averaging 3 COVID-19 deaths a day. A total of 704 deaths have been reported in Baltimore over the span of the pandemic.

