Local
HomeLocal

‘Charm City Kings’ Actress Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Girlfriend

The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Baltimore city police have arrested an actress from the movie ‘Charm City Kings,” for a fatal stabbing hours into the new year.

Police tell WBAL-TV Lakeyria Doughty called 911 Friday after getting into an argument with her girlfriend Tiffany Wilson. The argument ended in a stabbing down the street from Wilson’s home on the 1200 block of North Stricker Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When officers arrived to the scene around 4:15 a.m. Friday, they found Wilson suffering from stab wounds to the chest. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Doughty is facing first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
‘Charm City Kings’ Actress Arrested For Fatal Stabbing…

Lakeyria Doughty is known as Baltimore's "Wheelie Queen."
01.04.21
MTA Resumes Standard Video Tolling Across Maryland: What…

The Maryland Transit Authority made changes Friday, resuming standard video tolling rates across the state. Here's what it means for…
01.04.21
Ravens Win Big In Cincinnati and Punch Ticket…

With a crushing 38-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff berth for this season. …
01.04.21
Photos
Close