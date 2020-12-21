Local
HomeLocal

Two Injured In Late Night Shootings Sunday

Two men were hurt in separate shootings late Sunday in Baltimore.

The first shooting happened on the 1100 block of Darley Avenue around 10:42 p.m. Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body and legs.

He’s recovering at a nearby hospital. Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The second shooting happened on the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue for another reported shooting.

Officers found a 26-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
The case just got serious
Two Injured In Late Night Shootings Sunday

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text…
12.21.20
Could A White Christmas Be Possible

Snow this time of year for people living in the north east is really not a new thing but for…
12.21.20
Johns Hopkins Medicine : “We have seen a…

A spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins Medicine shared that the medical facility is seeing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases. Here's…
12.20.20
Photos
Close