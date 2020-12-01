Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Schools To Resume Virtual Learning Wednesday

Digital binary data world

Source: Yuichiro Chino / Getty

The Baltimore County Public Schools system said virtual classes will resume Wednesday following a ransomware cyber attack last week.

Before classes resume, students with HP or Windows-based devices should run through a checklist to see if their devices are compromised. Click here to learn more about that process.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Sunday, the school district said Chromebooks were not affected by the attack.

It’s unclear who the hackers are and how much money they want.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore County Public Schools

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 2.7K Coronavirus Cases Reported As Total…

As of Tuesday, there are now 201,135 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
12.01.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Baltimore Convention Center Offering COVID-19 Testing 5 Days…

No appointment or referral is needed.
12.01.20
NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots
Baltimore Ravens’ Games Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

The news comes after four more players were officially added to the team’s COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday.
12.01.20
Photos
Close