Maryland Police Arrest 13 In 15 Suspected DUI Crashes Over The Weekend

A reminder from Maryland State Police to not drive drunk after officers responded to 15 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend.

According to CBS Baltimore, four of the crashes involved multiple cars and six crashes led to people being taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Over the weekend, @MDSP responded to 15 suspected DUI crashes with at least 13 people beinbg charged. Of these, four crashes involved multiple vehicles and six crashes led to people being taken to the hospital. Don't drive impaired this holiday season. @zerodeathsMD @MDSHA pic.twitter.com/u9zfEOs7zy — MD State Police (@MDSP) November 23, 2020

Thirteen people have been charged in relation to those incidents.

