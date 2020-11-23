Local
Maryland Police Arrest 13 In 15 Suspected DUI Crashes Over The Weekend

A reminder from Maryland State Police to not drive drunk after officers responded to 15 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend.

According to CBS Baltimore, four of the crashes involved multiple cars and six crashes led to people being taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Thirteen people have been charged in relation to those incidents.

Maryland State Police

