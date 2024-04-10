Listen Live
Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area

Published on April 10, 2024

Sandbags and big bags placed to protect houses against water damage due to heavy rain and flood of the river

Source: SimonSkafar / Getty

Ahead of heavy downpours, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will make sandbags available for city residents and business owners due to possible isolated flooding in low-lying areas this week.

Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Fells Point – Intersection of Thames Street and Broadway
  • Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue
  • Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)

  • The DOT will supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels on-site at the locations, and residents will have to fill and transport their sandbags.

NOTE: The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.  

Rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely.

