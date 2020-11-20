Local
HomeLocal

Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death In The U.S.

Daily Life In Dublin During COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A grim milestone for COVID-19 in the United States.

Coronavirus is now the leading cause of death for Americans according to doctors at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That revelation was made during a virtual panel Thursday. Doctors said COVID-19 is more lethal than cancer, heart disease and other illnesses with nearly 250,000 Americans dying from the virus since January 2020.

As of Thursday, there were 170,161 new coronavirus cases with 1,848 new deaths in the United States.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

coronavirus , Johns Hopkins

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 2K Coronavirus Cases Reported As Total…

As of Friday, there are now 177,086 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
11.20.20
Daily Life In Dublin During COVID-19 Pandemic
Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death…

A grim milestone for COVID-19 in the United States.
11.20.20
Young man with protective face mask on her way to training
More Than A Million Marylanders Have Subscribed To…

You can access MD COVID Alert by downloading the app if you have an Android phone. If you have an…
11.20.20
Photos
Close