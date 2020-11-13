Johns Hopkins Experts Advising Holiday Travelers To Reduce Exposure To COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Maryland and now Johns Hopkins is providing guidance on those traveling to see loved ones for the holidays.

Experts are urging travelers to do their part to avoid a post-holiday spike in cases.

“Staying at home is the lowest risk,” said Dr. Keri Althoff from the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Driving a personal vehicle could be less risky than flying or taking a bus or train.”

If you’re considering attending a gathering, experts recommend limiting the number of guests as much as possible.

Hosting any gathering outdoors will also lower the risk of spreading the virus.

You’re also reminded to monitor symptoms closely for two weeks after the holiday gathering.

Source: CBS Baltimore

