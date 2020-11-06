Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Larry Hogan: Maryland Prepared For COVID-19 Cases Surge

Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Thursday marked the second day Maryland recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Governor Larry Hogan said at a news conference Thursday the state is at a “pivotal moment in this fight.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Maryland has now reported 149,964 COVID-19 cases, including 1,198 on Thursday alone. Gov. Hogan said Maryland is better positioned than it was in the spring and is better prepared than most other states to fight the virus.

“I cannot stress strongly enough that we cannot afford to let our guard down,” he warned, saying Marylanders must continue to wear masks and social distance.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Gov. Larry Hogan: Maryland Prepared For COVID-19 Cases…

Gov. Hogan said Maryland is better positioned than it was in the spring and is better prepared than most other…
11.06.20
Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit & Run…

Less than a week after his big win  boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly involved in a hit and run…
11.05.20
City Health Department’s RV Found In Baltimore County…

Baltimore City Health Department’s Ford Winnebago recreational vehicle was stolen from a city owned lot on Druid Park Drive.
11.05.20
Photos
Close